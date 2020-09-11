Israeli PM backs down after uproar over private plane

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has scrapped plans to fly to Washington on a private plane and said he would instead travel with the official delegation. The reversal came after Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, his wife and two sons would be taking a separate flight to Washington for Tuesday’s White House ceremony marking the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Netanyahu, who was indicted on corruption charges last year, has long faced criticism over his family’s lavish lifestyle. His office said on Friday that he’d travel with the delegation “in order not to allow the media to divert public attention from the historic peace agreement.”