Hungary: Critical radio may lose license; watchdog concerned

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The commissioner for human rights at the Council of Europe, the continent’s democracy watchdog, has expressed her concerns about a decision by Hungarian media authorities not to renew the broadcast license of a radio station which often airs views critical of the government. Dunja Mijatovic tweeted Friday that the decision by Hungary’s Media Council “is a further illustration of the pressure on independent media” and that she would continue to raise media freedom issues with the Hungarian government. Klubradio has been in the crosshairs of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government since his return to power in 2010 and the station had to win numerous lawsuits against the media authorities before receiving a seven-year permit which expires in February.