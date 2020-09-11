Humanitarian ship takes 27 migrants from Danish tanker

MILAN (AP) — The humanitarian group Mediterranea Saving Humans says it has transferred on board its ship 27 migrants who have been on board a tanker in international waters off Malta since early August. The group appealed Friday to Malta authorities to offer a safe port. The migrants have been stuck at sea since the Danish-flagged chemical tanker rescued them from a flimsy fishing boat just before it sank in the central Mediterranean, with neither Italy nor Malta offering a safe port to disembark.