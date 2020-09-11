HRW: Bolivia case against Morales is politically motivated

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Human Rights Watch says terrorism charges against former Bolivian President Evo Morales appear to be politically motivated and are part of a wider campaign by Bolivia’s interim government to use the justice system against political opponents. The rights group on Friday released a report alleging violations of judicial procedures after interim President Jeanine Áñez took power following Morales’s ouster in November 2019. The group says a similar pattern of judicial abuses occurred during the administration of Morales. The report comes as Bolivia prepares for an Oct. 18 vote that was delayed as the country’s strained health system grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.