Funeral held for police detective killed in the line of duty

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police detective killed in the line of duty along with a civilian last week has been recalled as a leader who proudly served on the force because he wanted to protect the city he grew up in. A funeral service for Detective James Skernivitz was held at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Among those speaking at the event were city Police Chief Calvin Williams and U.S. Attorney General William Barr. The 53-year-old Skernivitz, a married father of three and a 22-year member of the Cleveland force, was killed Sept. 3 along with 50-year-old Scott Dingess as they sat in the officer’s unmarked car during a drug operation on the city’s west side.