Frost Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas
of frost.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&