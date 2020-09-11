Frost Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas

of frost.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&