Frost Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 5:04 am
3:27 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Clark

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas
of frost.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

