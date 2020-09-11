Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
