Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 5:14 am
5:02 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Shawano

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

