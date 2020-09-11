Florida Supreme Court orders governor to pick new justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is ordering Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick a new Supreme Court justice after nullifying his original appointment. The Court ruled Friday that Judge Renatha Francis is constitutionally ineligible to serve because she hasn’t been a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years. Francis was appointed in May, but doesn’t meet the 10-year-requirement until Sept. 24. She would have been the first Caribbean-American to serve. Her appointment was challenged by Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a prominent Black state lawmaker.