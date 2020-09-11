‘Finally over’: DNA brings arrest in teen’s 1984 rape, death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a suspect in a 1984 rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rochester was arrested in Florida after a DNA search. Fifty-six-year-old Timothy Williams faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Wendy Jerome. He was arrested at his home in Melbourne, Florida, on Wednesday and authorities are taking him to New York. Police say familial DNA information provided a list of names as investigative leads. Wendy Jerome left a friend’s house the evening of Thanksgiving 1984 but never made it home. Her body was found in a school. It was not immediately clear whether Williams had a lawyer.