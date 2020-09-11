Feltz Dairy Farm to open corn maze

It's starting to feel like fall and that means apple picking, pumpkin spice flavored everything and corn mazes.

Feltz Dairy Store in Stevens Point will be opening their 10-acre corn maze to the public September 13.

The farm has teamed-up with TDS Fiber this year to theme the maze with their logo.

This is their 3rd year they're doing a corn maze and they hope it will provide a challenge and a good time to all.

"We're really excited," said Jake Feltz the owners son.

"For the last 6-8 months or however long there hasn't been a lot to do. So to be able to have something to do outside where people can space out and hopefully feel comfortable, we're really excited to be able to offer that to the public. (It's) kind of a little bright spot in kind of darker times you could say," Feltz continued.

The maze will cost $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12 and will be free for anyone younger than 4.