Fall chairlift rides return to Rib Mountain

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fall chairlift rides are back at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain. Chairlift rides start Friday and continue through October 25th (pending weather).

The chairlift will run Fridays (3-7 p.m.) Saturdays (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m.-5 p.m.). End times may alter with sunset times.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12 and kids ages 3-5 are free. Senior tickets are $12. A family tickets which includes 2 adults and 2 kids tickets are $40.

