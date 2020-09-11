Ex-World Anti-Doping Agency President John Fahey dies at 75

John Fahey, a former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency and a key figure in getting the 2000 Summer Olympics for Sydney, has died. He was 75. New South Wales state government officials confirmed Fahey’s death but gave no details. Fahey was premier of New South Wales from 1992 to 1995. He later became a federal government minister. Fahey retired from politics in 2001 shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer, and had one of his lungs removed. He became WADA president in 2007 and held the post for six years.