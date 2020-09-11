Ex-Baltimore mayoral aide gets prison in book sales scam

A former legislative aide who helped ex-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh fraudulently sell her self-published children’s books has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Brown Jr. apologized on Friday for his actions and expressed regret for bringing shame to his family and friends. U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow sentenced Brown to two years and three months. In February, Chasanow sentenced Pugh to three years in prison for her role in the scheme to profit from sales of her “Healthy Holly” books. Prosecutors say Brown and Pugh fraudulently raised more than $850,000 from the sale of more than 132,000 books.