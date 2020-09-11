England’s second city tightens restrictions as virus spikes

LONDON (AP) — Households in England’s second-largest city, Birmingham, are being urged to stop socializing with others from Friday as part of a dramatic tightening of coronavirus restrictions in the wake of a sharp spike in new confirmed cases. While a study Friday revealed that the epidemic is doubling every seven to eight days in England, the mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, announced the tougher restrictions on household mixing in Birmingham, and the nearby boroughs of Solihull and Sandwell. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, which advises the government on virus-related matters, said the virus’ transmission rate was increasing across the whole of the U.K.