Defected casino exec must return phone with high-roller info

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a New Jersey casino executive who left Atlantic City’s top casino to work for a competitor to return a cell phone laden with valuable information on his previous employer’s highest rollers and best customers. Judge Gloria Navarro issued a temporary restraining order Thursday preventing two executives who left the Borgata casino this summer to work for the Ocean Casino Resort from contacting any past, current or prospective Borgata customers. She also told them not to use any Borgata trade secrets or pass along to the Ocean Casino. But the judge did not order the two executives removed from their new jobs at Ocean.