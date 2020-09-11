Combat vet killed by Texas deputy buried in Alabama on 9/11

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — An Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and was shot to death by police in Texas is being buried in his home state of Alabama on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Relatives of Damian Daniels gathered at Alabama National Cemetery on Friday to honor the 30-year-old man. Daniels was in the throes of mental problems when he was shot to death at his home in San Antonio last month by a sheriff’s deputy. Brother Brendan Daniels says he called authorities to help his brother after he began having paranoid hallucinations. Daniels says a call for help should never end in death. Daniels’ death remains under review.