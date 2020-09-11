 Skip to Content

Claire Hornby’s Celebration of Life scheduled for Sept. 19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Celebration of Life for Claire Hornby has been scheduled for September 19th, according to a post written by Kirsten Hornby on Claire's Crew.

Claire was a 10-year-old girl who died from a rare and inoperable brain tumor on Tuesday.

A private prayer service for immediate family will be held in the morning.

A public, drive-in style service will be held in the front parking lots of Wausau East High School at 1:30 pm.

According to the post, more information and instructions will be posted on a Facebook Event Page at a later date.

Claire's burial and memorial service will also be set at a later date.

Read the full Facebook post below:

Today I have been very busy with the business of death. Luckily, my brother and his wife Clem arrived yesterday to help...

Posted by Claire's Crew on Thursday, September 10, 2020
