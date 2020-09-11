Catalan separatists rally amid coronavirus crisis in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalans who support secession from the rest of Spain have gathered in small groups around the northeast region under orders from event organizers to maintain social distancing amid a spike in coronavirus infections. The rallies were held on Catalonia’s main regional holiday on Friday. The date has been chosen for several years by separatists to gather by the hundreds of thousands and pack downtown Barcelona. This year, small rallies were organized to start at the same time across the region. Protesters chanted “liberty” through face masks while maintaining a distance of several meters between one another in public squares or open spaces.