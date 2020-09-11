Black activists take Congolese statue from Dutch museum

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of activists took a Congolese funeral statue from a Dutch museum, saying they were recovering art looted during the colonial era. The Afrika Museum said Friday that the activists were quickly arrested after Thursday’s incident, which was streamed live on Facebook. One of the Black rights activists said in a Facebook post that the removal of the statue was “part of the recovery of our artworks that were ALL acquired by looting, robbery, violence” in colonial times. The museum said that to avoid a conflict that could have damaged the statue, its security officers did not prevent the activists from leaving the building with the artifact as they knew police were nearby.