Barrymore sets high standard in her models as talk show host

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Drew Barrymore has set a high standard for herself as she enters the daytime talk show world as a host next week. She says she wants to emulate David Letterman and Howard Stern as interviewers, admiring both men for how they get below the surface in discussions with their guests. Barrymore’s first show on Monday, distributed by CBS Television, features former “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as guests, along with Adam Sandler. Her show, retrofitted for the COVID-19 era, will originate from New York, where she’s now living to raise her two daughters.