Assange court case to resume after COVID-19 false alarm

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks says the London court hearing on founder Julian Assange’s extradition from Britain to the United States is set to resume after a COVID-19 test on one of the participating lawyers came back negative. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered the proceedings adjourned Thursday while a lawyer representing the U.S. government was tested for the coronavirus. WikiLeaks says the case is now set to continue on Monday. Assange is fighting attempts to get the British government to send him to the U.S. to stand trial on spying charges. U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges. Assange’s lawyers say the prosecution is a politically motivated abuse of power.