Asia Today: India adds 96K virus cases, orders some retests

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were from the less reliable rapid antigen tests being widely used. There were a total of 96,551 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to over 4.56 million. The Health Ministry also reported another 1,209 deaths for a total of 76,271. It has asked states to allow testing on demand without a doctor’s prescription. It also said some negative rapid antigen tests should be redone through the more reliable method that looks for the genetic code of the virus. The retesting applies to people who had negative results but had fever, coughing or breathlessness, or those who developed the COVID-19 symptoms within three days of their negative test results.