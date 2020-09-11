Amid ashes, California governor fires away on climate change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is offering some of his most impassioned comments yet on the dangers of climate change. Gov Gavin Newsom pledged Friday to accelerate the state’s already ambitious goals of reducing greenhouse gases. He also called for voters to unseat politicians who deny the growing threat. Two Republican state lawmakers countered that the governor is using climate change as an excuse for years of failed Democratic policies. They say failure to more aggressively thin forests have led to the massive fires.