9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field goes virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field is not being held in person this year, due to concerns over coronavirus.

Instead, Eighth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held as a virtual fundraising event.

The annual event raises money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which provides resources to the families of fallen firefighters rebuild their lives and works within the community to reduce firefighter deaths.

By climbing stairs, participants raise money through pledges and donations.

"Even though we can't be at Lambeau this year we want people to get out, whether you can find steps within your community, go out and climb steps or even just go for a walk, we did the math, it's a little over 2,500 steps to match the steps that those firefighters had taken that day," said Lt. Shauna Walesh from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Event organizers have set a virtual fundraising goal of $125,000.

Click here to make a donation.