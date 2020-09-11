9/11 memorial parade makes its way through Stevens Point

It's a day that will forever be etched in the history of America, September 11th, the day the twin towers fell.

"It was very hard to watch that day," said Bill Sparrow a member of the Rudolph Fire Department. "It was hard to be 2500 miles away and not be able to do anything. So this day means a lot to us."

Which is why Karl Basinski organized a 9/11 memorial parade Friday night, to bring Americans together.

"I just wanted to get everybody together and do something positive," said Basinski. "I mean every time you turn on the news its always negative."

"It means a lot to me," said Butch Filtz, who allowed the parade to assemble in the lot of his business, WJ Filtz trucking. "It's surprising to see the community get together to commemorate 9/11 and not let us forget that we're all here and to be thankful for what we have."

Well over 50 vehicles arrived for the parade. Nearly every one decorated in red white and blue, showing signs supporting the local authorities and of course flying the stars and stripes.

"It's awesome to show your support for a small town like this," said Basinski. "It's pretty awesome."

The procession made it's way through the streets of Stevens Point hoping to spread it's message of unit and reminding any who saw that what happened that day will never be forgotten.

"I mean you get a chill in your spine," said Filtz. "It's good to see people united, forget about the political views and all the media hype and just get back to what we're intended to do."

"We're all Americans," Filtz continued. "We're all here for a purpose and we're all here to appreciate the people around us."