22 UW-Madison fraternities, sororities ordered to quarantine to stop spread of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison and Public Health Madison & Dane County have updated their quarantine order to 22 Sorority and Fraternity chapters.

On Sept. 10, the chapters with one or more positive cases were added to the list.

All live-in members of the following chapters are ordered to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, excluding those who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days and were not experiencing symptoms.

The following is a list of recognized fraternities and sororities that are ordered to quarantine.

Alpha Chi Omega (sorority)

Alpha Epsilon Phi (sorority)

Alpha Gamma Rho (fraternity)

Alpha Phi (sorority)

Alpha Sigma Phi (fraternity)

Beta Theta Pi (fraternity)

Chi Omega (sorority)

Chi Psi (The Lodge) (fraternity)

Delta Chi (fraternity)

Delta Gamma (sorority)

Delta Tau Delta (fraternity)

Delta Upsilon (fraternity)

Gamma Phi Beta (sorority)

Kappa Alpha Theta (fraternity)

Kappa Kappa Gamma (sorority)

Phi Delta Theta (fraternity)

Phi Gamma Delta (fraternity)

Pi Beta Phi (sorority)

Pi Kappa Alpha (fraternity)

Sigma Alpha Epsilon (fraternity)

Theta Delta Chi (fraternity)

Zeta Beta Tau (fraternity)