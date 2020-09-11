2 German men get lengthy sentences in big child abuse case

BERLIN (AP) — A court in western Germany has convicted two 39-year-old men of serious sexual abuse of children in a case linked to a large network of suspects that was uncovered last year. The regional court in Moenchengladbach sentenced one man to 13 years and six months in prison for raping his daughter and the niece of the other defendant, who was sentenced to 14 years and six months. Police said officers stumbled across images the men had produced and shared online after raiding the home of another man from the western town of Bergisch Gladbach. Investigators say the so-called Bergisch Gladbach network may have involved thousands of people.