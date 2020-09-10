Wisconsin reports largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) -- On Thursday, Wisconsin reported its highest single-day increase of new positive COVID-19 test results.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 8,822 new test results since yesterday, 1,547 of which —or 17.5 percent—came back positive, according to numbers released today. This brings the total cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin to 84,881.

The other 7,275 tests came back negative. However, a negative test only means the person did not have COVID-19 at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

DHS also reported 10 new deaths, raising the total of those killed by COVID-19 in the state to 1,193.

The state reported 49 new hospitalizations, bringing the total of those currently being treated in hospitals to 302. Of those, 89 are in intensive care units.

The seven-day average of new positive case percentage is at 13.4, an all time high. The last record was set Wednesday, at 11.3 percent.

The seven day average of reported positive daily cases is 1004, up from 674 a week ago.

Of all positive caes reported since the pandemic began, 74,834, or 88.2 percent, are considered recovered.