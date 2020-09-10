Wisconsin National Guard concludes mission in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin National Guard says it has finished its mission in Kenosha.

Members spent two weeks in the city to help with protests and riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

125 guard members were called in August 24. That expanded to 250 the next day and 500 the day after that.

On the 25th, Governor Tony Evers turned down an offer from the White House to send Department of Homeland Security troops.

The governor was asked about that during a virtual event with the Milwaukee Press Club.

"I have no regrets, because the only thing I said 'no' to was Homeland Security. And I knew that would be - not work out in Kenosha because of what I saw in Portland," said Governor Evers.

The governor did agree to federal help after the shootings of three demonstrators -- two of whom died.

National Guard members from Arizona, Alabama and Michigan also came to support local authorities.