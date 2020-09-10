Wisconsin court sets up possible delay in absentee mailing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered that no absentee ballots be mailed until it gives the go-ahead or makes any future ruling about who should be on the ballot in the battleground state.

The order Thursday injects a measure of confusion into the voting process in Wisconsin a week before a state's deadline for absentee ballots to be mailed and less than two months before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

It ncame in a lawsuit filed by Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins who asked the state's highest court to take up his challenge of a Wisconsin Elections Commission decision keeping him off the ballot.

Rapper Kanye West, in a separate case, is also trying to get on the ballot after the commission rejected him. Municipal election clerks face a Sept. 17 deadline to mail ballots.

