Virginia Senate approves sweeping police reform legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has approved wide-ranging police reform legislation that would prohibit the use of chokeholds, restrict no-knock search warrants, and expand the grounds to decertify law enforcement officials who commit misconduct. The legislation passed Thursday along party lines, and includes many of the measures protesters around the country have called for since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Democrats hailed it as a landmark achievement they said preserves public safety while promoting civil liberties and addressing urgent needs. Some Republican Senators cast the bill as a disaster for police officers that would empower criminals and cost innocent lives.