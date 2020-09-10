 Skip to Content

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Vice President Mike Pence will be making a trip to the Badger State next week.

The event 'Make American Great Again' will be Monday September 14 in Janesville at the Holiday Inn Conference Center.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m.

The Vice President will also be making stops in Ohio and Montana next week as well.

A press release says, "During his visit to the American Heartland, Vice President Pence will tout the Trump Administration's achievements and discuss the radical consequences of Joe Biden's socialist agenda."

