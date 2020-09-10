UWSP students, officials react to worsening situation at UW Madison

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The COVID-19 outbreak on the UW-Madison campus continues to worsen.

Students are now completely virtual for the next two weeks, while many are quarantined in place.

"That really hurts especially if you don't have that option of being in person in some of the instances," said Barry Guss, a junior at UW-Stevens Point.

Dane County officials are calling for students in the dorms to be sent home. Since September 1st, at least 74% of Dane County's positive cases came from the university.

Despite this, Al Thompson, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UWSP, says he's not worried about this happening here because of the size difference between the two campuses.

"Yeah, I'm concerned that we are increasing our number of cases but not at the same speed or scope like Madison," he said.

UWSP has only had about 20 cases since school started. Thompson says there will only be cause for concern if all 100 of the school's isolation beds fill.

"That'd be the first real indicator of going strictly online because then we don't have beds for positive cases of COVID," he said.

Guss said while an outbreak could be a possibility, he thinks the school is handling things well.

"I think they're doing a great job. Even the big lecture halls, there's only like 17 people that are allowed in each one," he said.

Thompson said he wants parents to rest assured that the school is doing everything they can to stop the spread.

"We are doing everything in our power to try to keep the communication loop there so that when parents have questions, we can respond not just by email but by actual phone calling back," he said.