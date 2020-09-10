Uproar in Colombia over police custody death leaves 7 dead

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A night of uproar in Colombia’s capital over the death of a man in police custody has left seven people dead, dozens injured and buildings vandalized. The Ministry of Defense said Thursday the wave of violence in Bogota in response to a video showing police holding down a man being tasered left 56 police stations damaged and 8 city buses burned. The mayor’s office reported that 248 civilians were injured. The outrage stems from the death of Javier Ordóñez, whose violent encounter with police was captured by witnesses and went viral on social media.