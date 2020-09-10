UN condemns killing of LGBT activist in northern Mexico,

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. human rights agency is calling on Mexican authorities to thoroughly investigate the killing of an LGBT rights activist in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua. The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Thursday that Mireya Rodríguez Lemus was found dead in her home in the town of Aquilles Serdan on Sept. 2 but official identification of the body had not been made until Tuesday. The agency says she had been found with signs of a violent death. It says she was at least the seventh rights activist killed in Mexico so far in 2020.