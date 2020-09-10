UK’s ‘Moonshot’ mass virus test plan met with skepticism

LONDON (AP) — Health experts have expressed strong skepticism about the British government’s ambitious plans to carry out millions of coronavirus tests daily in a bid to help people resume normal lives in the absence of a vaccine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he wanted to roll out much simpler, faster mass testing “in the near future” to identify people who don’t have the virus so that they can “behave in a more normal way in the knowledge they can’t infect anyone else.” Johnson said he was “hopeful” that the plan will be widespread by next spring. But experts said Thursday that the strategy, known as “Operation Moonshot,” is “fundamentally flawed” and based on technology that doesn’t yet exist.