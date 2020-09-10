 Skip to Content

U.S. Cellular plans drive-in movie for Sept 18-19 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- U.S. Cellular is bringing a "Movie Under the Stars" experience to Wausau in September.

On September 18 and 19, U.S. Cellular is hosting a free drive-in movie at Marathon Park on a custom, 52-foot screen.

U.S Cellular says the screening of Shrek will begin at 7 pm, and will be open to 150 vehicles each night. Complimentary movie snacks will also be provided to each vehicle.

Registration for a parking pass can be done in advance and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

***Editors note: The registration website is currently down, U.S. Cellular says they are working to fix a problem with it as soon as possible. This note will be removed when the website is working again.***

“As many community events and activities have been postponed or cancelled this summer, we wanted to provide a safe experience for people to leave their homes and have fun outdoors – at no cost to them,” said Jared Blecha, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Wisconsin. “Nostalgia for drive-in movies has reached new heights, and as we continue to grow and invest in the Wausau community, we hope movie fans will join us for a night of entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

Marathon Park will open at 5:30 pm, and parking spots will be strategically placed to ensure safe distancing and offer the best movie viewing angles.

