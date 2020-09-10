The 46th annual Pacelli Panacea kicks off, a safe family-friendly event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 46th annual Pacelli Panacea will look much different this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no carnival, no farmers market, and no popular cherry tree game.

All events will be exclusively held outdoors except for the silent auction, which moved online.

The popular silent auction kicked off Thursday afternoon and runs through the last day of the event which is Sunday.

Panacea opens Friday morning at 11 AM with a drive-thru or outdoor seating fish fry followed by a comedy show Saturday.

"When we were looking to plan this year's event it's not really just about the money for us and this event really never has been it's more of a privilege for us to be able to put on a community-wide family-friendly event and especially this year when people are really craving connection," said Pacelli Director of Advancement, Hannah Testin.

Attendees are asked to stay home if they're feeling ill, are under quarantine, or have symptoms of COVID-19.

