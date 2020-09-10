Tennessee officials searching for tiger spotted by deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a tiger in Tennessee. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park. The statement says animal control, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and representatives with the rescue organization Tiger Haven are helping with the search. Dispatchers told news outlets that unconfirmed sightings were reported overnight and the search was continuing Thursday morning. Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen says all its tigers are accounted for. The wildlife agency says it’s not clear where the tiger came from, but when it’s caught it will be taken to Tiger Haven.