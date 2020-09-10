Taiwan: China planes entered its airspace twice in 2 days

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says Chinese warplanes entered its airspace on Wednesday and Thursday during large-scale war games that it called a “serious provocation to Taiwan and a grave threat to regional peace and stability.” Taiwan’s foreign ministry says its military is fully aware of actions by China’s military aircraft and “responds effectively,” without giving details. China says the self-governing democracy of 23 million people is its own territory and is threatening to bring the island under its control by military force with frequent war games and aerial patrols. Taiwan says such actions threaten the entire region and is urging the international community to respond.