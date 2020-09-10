GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill expected to fail in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package appears certain to fail in a Senate test vote. The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier congressional relief bills has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling. Thursday’s procedural vote is likely to dash hopes of coronavirus relief before the November election. Instead, it now appears all Congress will do is pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown as lawmakers head home to campaign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is optimistic that Republicans will deliver strong support for the GOP’s $500 billion slimmed-down COVID-19 rescue package. Democrats are expected to block the Republican measure, which they say is insufficient help for victims of the virus-stricken economy.