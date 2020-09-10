Rights group: Libya militias used machine guns on protesters

CAIRO (AP) — A prominent human rights organization has accused Libyan armed groups linked to the Tripoli-based government of using heavy weapons to disperse anti-corruption rallies last month in the capital and of detaining, torturing and forcibly disappearing protesters. A statement Thursday from Human Rights Watch says that between Aug. 23-29, Libyan militias used machine guns and vehicle-mounted anti-aircraft guns against protesters, allegedly killing one and wounding others. At least 24 people, including a local reporter, were detained and beaten. A government spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. Last month, hundreds of Libyans took to the streets in Tripoli and other cities controlled by the U.N.-supported government to protest deteriorating economic conditions.