Cold tonight, rainy Friday night, great next week!

High pressure building over Wisconsin should be some clearing to the region Thursday night, although the clouds may be more stubborn in southern areas. Scattered frost and fog are possible, with more widespread frost north of Wausau again. Lows should reach near 30 north to the upper 30s south. FROST ADVISORY late Thursday night for much of the News 9 area and FREEZE WARNING in Price, Ashland, and Iron Counties. Winds will be light. Friday should bring partial sunshine through midday, but clouds may thicken later on as the next wave of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Highs could reach the mid 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Rain will overspread the region Friday evening and night. Temperatures will fall back to the low 50s. The rain should taper to a few spotty showers around midday Saturday. This will be a fairly wet system with widespread rain amounts up to an inch or so possible. Otherwise it will be cloudy Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will move back in for Sunday bringing some sunshine. Lows will be in the low 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some very nice conditions will be rule next week. We expect plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs could climb to 69 degrees Monday and all the way to 76 Tuesday. We will have to battle gusty southwest winds around 20 to 30 mph however on Tuesday.

The balmy air is projected to stick around most of next week. Right now, Wednesday and Thursday look partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and highs well into the 70s. In fact, there is some potential of touching 80 degrees next Thursday with a bit more humidity. That would certainly feel summer-like again! A cold front may push in for next Friday the 18th with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 10-September 2020

On this date in weather history:

1988 - Cool air sweeping into the north central U.S. brought snow to some of the higher elevations of Montana. The town of Kings Hill, southeast of Great Falls, was blanketed with six inches of snow. Tropical Storm Gilbert strengthened to a hurricane over the eastern Caribbean. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 - Light snow fell in Montana overnight, with three inches reported at Fairfield. Billings MT reported a record low of 33 degrees. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the northeastern U.S., with record highs of 86 degrees at Caribou ME and 90 degrees at Burlington VT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)