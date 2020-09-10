Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 faces federal charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says a driver accused of shooting at random cars on a North Carolina highway over the weekend is facing a federal firearms charge. U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., said Thursday that 33-year-old Franklin Joseph Dangerfield of Ladson, South Carolina, is charged with possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun. Dangerfield was arrested after a high-speed chase that began Saturday evening in southern North Carolina’s Nash County and ended across the North Carolina-Virginia state line. Higdon says one person was shot in the shoulder and another person was hit in the face by shattered glass. A deputy was also injured.