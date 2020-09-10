 Skip to Content

Portage Co. reports third COVID-19 related death

12:52 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County Division of Public Health confirms the third death associated with COVID-19 in the county.

“We are saddened by the loss of another community member,” says Gary Garske, Health Officer and Division of Public Health Manager at Portage County Health and Human Services. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones.”

No further information was given on the individual.

To date, 824 people in Portage Co. have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

