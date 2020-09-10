Polish energy giant Orlen aims at 2050 emission neutrality

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s oil and energy giant PKN Orlen says it is aiming at carbon emission neutrality by the year 2050. Central and Eastern Europe’s leader in the energy sector, Orlen said this week it will invest heavily into developing cleaner production methods and greater efficiency, as well as in wind and solar energy. The company also said it will increase its use of bio fuels. Orlen has oil refineries in Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania. Poland has one of Europe’s worst air pollution problems, but the government is refusing to commit to the European Union’s plan to have no carbon emissions by 2050, saying the fast-growing economy will need to use coal for decades to come.