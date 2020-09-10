Officials squash rumors of far right, far left setting fires

SEATTLE (AP) — Raging wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are fueling a barrage of false information as social media posts blame far-left and far-right groups for setting the blazes. Officials turned to Facebook this week to squash claims that far-left antifa activists and far-right Proud Boys were responsible for fires that have scorched wide swaths of Oregon and Washington state. It’s not yet clear how the fires began, but officials said high winds and dry conditions made them worse. The posts come as far-left and far-right groups have been clashing during protests in the Pacific Northwest, particularly in Portland, Oregon.