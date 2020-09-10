Officials: Keep vote helpers out of Wisconsin nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials don’t want to send special deputies into nursing homes to help residents vote in November. The state Elections Commission decided in March to keep special voting deputies out of nursing homes to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Commissioner Robert Spindell directed staff last week to research whether deputies could re-enter the homes to help residents vote absentee in November. The commission is expected to make a decision at a meeting Thursday. But commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe warned in a memo to commissioners that the risk of deputies spreading COVID-19 among facility residents is still too great.