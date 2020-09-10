NJ charges 9 in identity theft, vehicle and license fraud

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities have charged nine people with using stolen identities to obtain digital driver’s licenses which they used to fraudulently purchase and finance motor vehicles and water crafts worth more than $1.3 million in five states. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday that dealerships in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts were victimized, as were numerous individuals from Puerto Rico. He said the defendants obtained New Jersey digital driver’s licenses from the Jersey City and North Bergen motor vehicle offices using the stolen identities of U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico and fake Puerto Rico driver’s licenses, along with other false documents.